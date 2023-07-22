Tamara J. 'Tami' Anderson

Sioux City

Tamara Jeanine "Tami" Anderson, 63, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, peacefully at home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend Martha Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 24, with family present beginning at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tami was born on Jan. 31, 1960 in Sioux City to Verlyn and Leann Schuldt. She attended West High School and graduated with the Class of 1978. Tami continued her education receiving a Certificate from the Siouxland College of Massage Therapy.

Tami married Michael Anderson on Nov. 14, 1987, in a service held in Sioux City, to this union, one son, Michael, Jr. was born. The family has always resided in Sioux City, and Tami worked at Gateway years ago, before finding her career of 35 years at Goodwill Industries. Once she moved on from Goodwill, Tami worked with the Sioux City Transit Authority, as a driver from 2015 until the present day.

Tami was raised attending the Whitfield United Methodist Church, and as an adult, enjoyed her faith at the Church of All Nations next to the Goodwill Industries in Sioux City. She enjoyed the fellowship she shared at the Eagles Club in Sioux City over the years.

Tami is survived by her son Michael Anderson and his wife Kyla of Spencer, Iowa; siblings Verlyn Schuldt, Jr. (Teri Plautz) of Sioux City, Carla (Mark) Davidson, Randy Schuldt, and Victoria Schuldt (Brad Dungea); sister-in-law Linda and Edward McMahan; special beloved K9 companion Dakota; and several nieces and nephews.

Tami was preceded in death by her parents; husband Michael on Aug. 29, 2006; and granddaughter Mae Anderson.