Tammy Jo Paulson

Sioux City

Tammy Jo Paulson, 59, of Sioux City, passed away at home surrounded by her family Sunday, July 12, 2020, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Tammy was born on Dec. 5, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Carl and Naomi (Stevens) Newquist. She graduated from East High School.

She met the love of her life in 1976, Gregory Paulson, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 15, 1981, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Tammy worked as a home healthcare aid through Mercy Medical Center for nearly 20 years. She then took care of her husband, Greg, until he passed away in 2016. Lastly, Tammy worked part-time for Menards until she became ill in March 2020.

Tammy enjoyed playing cribbage, Sudoku, music, watching Iowa Hawkeyes football, swimming, and baking her family's favorite sweet treats. Most importantly, Tammy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.