Tammy L. Brandon

Zimmerman, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Tammy L. Brandon, 55, of Zimmerman, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 5, 2020, after a two-month battle with gallbladder cancer.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation, with family present, will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to services, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tammy was born on Aug. 10, 1964, in Sioux City, to Al and Judy (Earley) Clayton. She was raised in Sioux City, and graduated from East High School in 1983.

Tammy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She started her days with inspirational posts on Facebook that touched many people. She always had a smile on her face and laughter in the air.

Tammy lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family. Tammy was a sweet, kind, and beautiful person.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Brandon; daughter, Brandi (Joshua) Osier of Auburn, N.Y.; parents, Al and Judy Clayton of Sioux City; two sisters, Shelley Speck of Sioux City, and Shannon (John) Fiedler of Remsen, Iowa; brother, Al (Vikki) Clayton III of Farmington, Minn.; lifelong friend, Tami (Jay) Doran of Sioux City; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

