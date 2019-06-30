Omaha, Neb.
Tanya Marie “KAO” Kaotic, 37, of Omaha, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital following complications of being an innocent bystander in a gun shooting in Omaha, living the last year of her life as a quadriplegic.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Tanya M. Leffler was born June 14, 1982, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Bertha Leffler. Kao was raised by Becky "Bayer" Cornwell from the age of one week until 10 months, when she went to live with her maternal great-grandmother, until she moved out on her own. Kao attended Sioux City Community Schools and graduated from Sioux City North in the class of 1999.
KAO was employed on the road crews for various road construction projects around the area. In her free time, she traveled the United States performing her rap music, “Kaotic Muzik,” where her friends and fans knew her as “KAO.” KAO created several music videos. She also loved grizzly and honey bears.
Left to cherish her memory are her grandmother, Rose Courey; brother, Gary “Chops” Polk; uncle, Joe Courey; aunts, Joan Miille and Rose Schultzen; special friends, Amy and Jessie; several cousins and tons of friends.
Tanya was preceded in death by her mother; grandfather; great-grandparents; and sister, Patricia Ann Leffler.