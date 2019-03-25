Sioux City
Taylor Anne Hinrichs Adam, 36, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at a local hospital.
A celebration of her life will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City. A short memorial for family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. The family will be present and an open house will continue until 9 p.m. Attire is casual -- Hawkeye faithful are encouraged to honor her by wearing their favorite Hawkeye attire.
Taylor was born on April 16, 1982, in Sioux City. She attended both Everett and Emerson elementary, West Middle, and was a proud member of the class of 2000 from West High School. While at West Middle and later at West High, she excelled in her passion for music, winning numerous awards.
For 18 years, Taylor was a dedicated employee of Walgreens, working at all four local stores, and assisting many out-of-town stores. She was the current store manager of the South Sioux City Walgreens location.
Taylor wore the title of Mom the proudest, always attending school and sports functions with her son, Carter. She was also a proud supporter of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and her extended Hawkeye family. Iowa City was always a special destination for Taylor, Carter, family and friends, as they loved going to support the Hawkeyes at many sporting events.
Taylor was also a member of The Girls of ‘68 with her mother Sue, and grandmother Doris.
Taylor is survived by her son, Carter; her parents, Linc and Sue Hinrichs; brothers, Adam Hinrichs and Jesse Hinrichs; grandparents, Jim and Doris Swanson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends that are considered family.