South Sioux City
Ted M. Weaver, 88, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Ted Hale officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present at 5:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ted was born on Oct. 6, 1930, in Decatur, Neb., the son of Willie and Ethel (Andersen) Weaver. He attended school and graduated from Decatur High School. Ted joined the U.S. Army and proudly served overseas during the Korean War.
He married Rita Sparks on May 9, 1952. They made their home in Dakota County. Over the years, Ted worked at Wilson Concrete, AGP, and Hy-Vee. Rita died on June 22, 2017.
Ted was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City and was a volunteer for the South Sioux City Fire Department from 1975 to 1985. He was always such a hard worker, loving husband and wonderful father and grandpa. His family was his first priority. He treasured the time he spent with them. Ted always showed kindness to everyone he knew.
Survivors include his three daughters, Kathie Smith of Henderson, Nev., and North Sioux City, Sheila (Cliff) Morris of Urbandale, Iowa, and Sandra (Bob) Lambert of Henderson; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 65 years, Rita; son, Todd; granddaughter, Cassie Morris; son-in-law, Tom Smith; brother, Dale Weaver; and sister, Maxine Hale.