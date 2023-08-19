Teddy Lyle Tanner Drum

Sioux City

31 of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at a local hospital. Celebration of Life is pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Teddy was born Dec. 18, 1991 in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Tyler and Roxann (Hover) Drum. In 2010 Teddy graduated from South Sioux City High School. He worked at Hobby Lobby from 2020 to present.

Teddy loved life, family and friends. He was an avid Pokemon master; collected them all on his switch. Teddy loved anime and cartoons. He was the glue that held everyone together and always put others before himself. Teddy was a member of the St. Paul Methodist Church.

He is survived by his parents, Tyler and Roxann Drum, significant other, Victoria Whitmore, son, Linkin Tyler Drum, bonus son, Ryder Scott Robertson, two brothers, Skyler (Shantel) Drum, Taylor Drum, sister, Kayla (Blake) Stahlecker, niece, Keira Drum, and SIX nephews, Aiden Drum, Tyson Contreras, Jayce and Kamdyn Krull, Braxton and Bryson Stahlecker.

Teddy was preceded in death by his grandfather, Floyd Hover, and two uncles, Michael and Jery Hover.