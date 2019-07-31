Sioux City
Teresa Jo Warren, 57, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at a local hospital.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Stone State Park, Calumet Shelter, 5001 Talbot Road, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Teresa was born on Dec, 26, 1961, in Sioux City, the daughter of Leonard Joseph and Verna Lucille (Pierce) Warren. Teresa graduated from high school in Sioux City. Family and Teresa’s grandchildren were the most important things in her life. She also loved her Japanese Chin dogs, Opie and Little. Opie and Little have been placed with Love a Chin Rescue.
Survivors include her children, Jared (Amber) Kollbaum of Sioux City, Brandon (Veronica) Kollbaum of Burnsville, Minn., and Danielle Cain of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Mariah, Quentin, Liam, Damien, Auden, Sutton, Fiona, and Elliot; and a sister, Brenda Ruhrer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Verna Warren.