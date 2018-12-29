La Vista, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Terrance Louis "Terry" Hagerty, 74, of La Vista, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in La Vista, Nebraska.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96 and Q St). Interment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista.
He was born on April 21, 1944, in Sioux City.
He is survived by his wife, Bev; daughters, Traci and Tiffany; brother, Tim (Anita) Hagerty; sisters, Theresa (Byron) Watkins and Trudy (Charles) Thoman; nieces, nephews, and other family; and kitties, Trixie and Alice.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Adelaide; and brother, Tom Hagerty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.