Terree Ritz
Bronson, Iowa
Terree Ritz, 74, of Bronson, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Ariz.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are following state and federal guidelines in allowing no more than 10 people at a time into the visitation. Anyone attending the graveside service will be asked to remain in their vehicles in order to comply with current cemetery guidelines. A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Terree Lynn Ritz, the son of Louis and Caroline Veryl Ritz, was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in Cushing, Iowa. He attended East High School and was a lifelong supporter of the Raiders. He later attended Morningside College.
You have free articles remaining.
On July 6, 1969, Terree married Linda Rol; the couple had two sons, Chad Ritz and Mathew Ritz. The couple later divorced. Linda passed away in 2009. On Aug. 16, 1980, Terree was united in marriage to Victoria Bower Carlson at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Terree lived in the Siouxland area for most of his life; the last 18 years he resided in Bronson. He worked as an engineering inspector for the City of Sioux City Engineering Department for 38 years. He and his wife, Vicki, enjoyed being snowbirds and wintering in Wittmann, Ariz., for the past eight years.
Upon retiring, Terree spent his time golfing in several leagues and courses around Sioux City and Phoenix. He also spent his free time fishing, hunting, and snow skiing, and he was an avid animal lover of dogs and horses. He enjoyed watching sporting events of his children and grandchildren, as well as attending performances of the arts by his children and grandchildren.
Terree was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City. He also was a member of the Siouxland Dive and Rescue Team, Mason with Landmark Lodge 103, Sioux Valley American Kennel Club, Shady Brady Saddle Club, and Back Country Horsemen of Iowa.
Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Victoria “Vicki” Ritz of Bronson; two sons, Chad Ritz and his wife, Shelley of Sergeant Bluff, and Mathew Ritz of Sioux City; stepdaughter, Heather Hartkopp and her husband, Blain of Kansas City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Easton and Addison Ritz of Sergeant Bluff, and Cole and Morgan Hartkopp of Kansas City; and nephew, Jay Ritz of Raleigh, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Veryl Ritz; and brother, Gary Ritz.
Terree will be greatly missed by his family, many friends, and his devoted yellow Labrador, Molly.
Service information
9:00AM-10:30AM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
11:00AM
6605 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.