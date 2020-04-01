Terree Ritz

Bronson, Iowa

Terree Ritz, 74, of Bronson, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Ariz.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are following state and federal guidelines in allowing no more than 10 people at a time into the visitation. Anyone attending the graveside service will be asked to remain in their vehicles in order to comply with current cemetery guidelines. A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Terree Lynn Ritz, the son of Louis and Caroline Veryl Ritz, was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in Cushing, Iowa. He attended East High School and was a lifelong supporter of the Raiders. He later attended Morningside College.

On July 6, 1969, Terree married Linda Rol; the couple had two sons, Chad Ritz and Mathew Ritz. The couple later divorced. Linda passed away in 2009. On Aug. 16, 1980, Terree was united in marriage to Victoria Bower Carlson at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City.