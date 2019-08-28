Geneseo, Ill., formerly Sioux City
Terri A. Seible, 62, of Geneseo, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home with family.
Private memorial services will be Saturday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel.
Terri was born on Sept. 14, 1956, the daughter of Franklin and Bertha (Jansen) Carlson, in Sioux City. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City.
On Sept. 20, 1975, she married her beloved husband, Dennis. She was a mother, homemaker, and worked in home healthcare in Henry County.
Terri enjoyed flowers, gardening, and her cats and dogs. She especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Among survivors is her loving husband, Dennis; daughters, Michell (Tommy) Lathrop of Geneseo and Kimberly (David Frew) Seible of Geneseo; sons, Aaron (Tara) Seible of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Frank (Leila Quinones) Seible of Geneseo; grandchildren, September "Emmie," Ashlea, Amanda, Alex, Kord, Preston, Cameron, Reese, Adriana, Madison, Willa, and Carter; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly (Stan) Hind of Sioux City and Donna Lloyd of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Shirley Ruser; sister-in-law, Eileen Mace; and brothers-in-law, Paul Lloyd, Dean Ruser, and Alan Mace.
Memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice.