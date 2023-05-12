Terri Lynn Hageman

Dakota Dunes

Terri Lynn Hageman, 75, of Dakota Dunes passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her apartment.

Services for Terri will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dakota Dunes. A funeral lunch will be provided following the service at the church, and a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the church with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Terri was born on Jan. 10, 1948 in Sioux City to Everett and Dolores (Wycoff) Hageman. Terri graduated from Hinton Community High School in Hinton, Iowa, in 1966. She started her career as a key punch operator at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Denver, Colo. After four weeks at Blue Cross, Terri returned to Sioux City and started her half century of dedicated service at IPS/MidAmerican. She started at IPS as a key punch operator and later joined the union as a meter reader in the early 1970s. Terri was the first female in the 880 Union. She then worked as a foreman - the operator who runs gas and water to generate steam - at the Kirk Station steam plant again, as the only female. After her time at the steam plant, Terri worked in the dispatch call center, the gas meter shop and the Neal South Central Storeroom. In 1999 Terri joined service dispatch and worked in dispatch for 17 years. Working in service dispatch and at Kirk Station were her favorite positions during her 50 years with IPS/MidAmerican Energy.

Terri loved her family and made sure to attend every event that she could. She was known for her soft fingers and her tickles, she put numerous kids to sleep with her soothing touch. She loved unconditionally and was one of the most heartfelt and genuine ladies you could ever meet. She loved traveling and staying with her sister Kay in Georgia and her brother Randy in Virginia. She loved old fashioned hot dog roasts and bonfires. She loved having coffee and spending time with friends at The Koffie Knechtion and playing cards with her friends at the apartment. She loved being a bartender and meeting numerous people; there wasn't a store she went to that she didn't know someone. She loved spending time at her "office" in Stoney Creek. Most importantly she loved her church family at Holy Cross and was a true woman of faith. She has left a huge void in many lives, but we know she is dancing in heaven with her mom and dad who she missed dearly.

Terri is survived by her four siblings, Kay (Tom) Remar of Athens, Ga., Bruce (Rhonda) Hageman of Hinton, Barry (Kay) Hageman of Sioux City, and Randy (Suzanne) Hageman of Bowling Green, Va.; eight nieces and nephews, Shari Hageman of Hinton, Kristen (Shannon) Stoeffler of Le Mars, Iowa, Ross Hageman (special friend Karla) of Austin, Texas, Rashell (Bobby) DeRocher of Sioux City, Jared (Kim) Hageman of Bowling Green, Clint (Krista) Hageman of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Natalie (Michelle) Bodwell of Edgewood, Md., and Lacey (Justin) Mills of Woodford, Va.; 19 great-nieces and -nephews, Spencer (Shaylynn) Stoeffler, Pypr Stoeffler, Taylor, Kash, and Paislee DeRocher, Jaden and Gabriel Hageman, Chandler and Reagan Hageman, Ashton, Ty, Knolyn and Emberlynn Donaldson, Eric Heise, Ashley Heise, and Christopher Cover, and Ian, Sophia, and Lena Mills; great-great-nephew Nasher Stoeffler; great-great-niece Oakleigh Stoeffler; uncles Ray Wycoff of Manchester, Iowa, and Maurice Wycoff of Overland Park, Kan.; and numerous cousins and friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Dolores (Wycoff) Hageman; and numerous aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorials be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 149 Bison Trail, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.