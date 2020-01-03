Le Mars, Iowa

Terri Lynn Meyer, 56, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Timothy Geitz will officiate. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral service. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Terri Lynn Schulz was born Jan. 9, 1963, in Le Mars to LeRoy and Betty (Renken) Schulz Jr. She graduated from Le Mars High School and received her associate degree in accounting from WITCC. Terri married Raymond Meyer on June 25, 1982, in Le Mars. She was employed at Harker’s, Tyson, H&R Block as a tax pro for 19 years. Terri was artistically gifted and had a knack for ceramics and painting. She enjoyed camping and traveling, sewing, quilting, NASCAR and sprint car racing. Most of all, Terri enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.