Terri Wadedo Schweisthal

formerly Sioux City

Terri Jo Wadedo Schweisthal, 66, formerly of Sioux City, passed away in her sleep on Jan. 12, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Terri Jo was born in Sioux City on April 16, 1953, the daughter of Francis B. and Julie (Abboud) Wadedo. She graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1971 and attended Western Iowa Tech Community College. After college, she moved to Omaha and worked at the Diers Insurance Company.

Terri Jo moved to El Paso, Texas, to work in the Child Support Division, El Paso County. She then returned to the insurance field which took her to Colorado Springs. She moved to Denver, Colo., where she worked in various companies and later, was hired by the Maningo Group Insurance in Denver, for 14 years. Terri Jo was honored by Mr. Maningo with “The Mile High Group” award.

Terri was in bowling leagues for many years and entered several women's’ national tournaments. Terri Jo enjoyed being with her family, grandchildren, and friends for special occasions and other activities.