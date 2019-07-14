Sioux City
Terrill R. “Jake” Jacobsma, 65, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Cremation has taken place, and there will be a memorial visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Burial will be in Holman Township Cemetery at Sibley, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Terrill was born the son of Otto and Christina (Starkenburg) Jacobsma on May 15, 1954, in Sibley, Iowa. He spent time in Kansas and Texas before settling in Sioux City. Jake worked in janitorial services for Woodbury County for over 20 years.
He enjoyed fishing, cars, photography, listening to music, and spending time with his friends.
Jake is survived by his brother, Sidney Jacobsma of Orange City; sister, Sharlene (Denny) Hohbach of Marcus, Iowa; nephew, Scott Teeselink of Rock Valley, Iowa; niece, Rhonda (Barry) Mordick of Sheldon, Iowa, and their son, Nick (Rebecca) Mordick of Sioux City; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Shirley and Patricia.