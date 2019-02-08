Sioux City
Terry J. Thomas, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital following an extended illness.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Terry was born on July 27, 1962, in Omaha, the son of Eargy and Shirley (Wilburn) Thomas. Terry grew up in Omaha and attended Horace Mann Junior High and Omaha Northwest High School. Terry participated in football and track.
Terry worked for Campbell Soup for 17 years in Omaha. He enjoyed watching college football on TV.
In April 1996, Terry met Dawn Bolton, and the two were together for 12 years before they wed on July 3, 2008.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn, Sioux City. Between Terry and Dawn, there are 11 children surviving. Terry is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Carolyn Mercer (William), Edgar Wilburn (Deborah), Eugenia Monday, Quintin Thomas, Elmira Lemon, and Don Thomas; and 57 grandchildren.