Jefferson, S.D.
Terry Lee Jungemann, 74, of Jefferson, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, S.D. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery at Yankton, S.D., with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Terry Lee Jungemann was born April 15, 1945, to Walter and Virginia (Babcock) Jungemann. He attended Wolsey High School. He was in basketball, softball, paper staff, Letterman's Club, Fireman's Club and FFA President. On Dec. 4, 1965, Terry married Dianna Wentz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Yankton, with the Rev. Lloyd Weiland officiating.
Terry served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969 aboard the USS Graham. Terry served a tour in Vietnam in 1967. After serving his country, Terry moved his family to Athol, S.D. for 10 years where he farmed for Lloyd Kegler. Then he moved his family to Yankton, while he went driving over-the-road for Earl Holbrock. Terry then moved to Jefferson, S.D., and went to work for TeSlaa Trucking in Hull, Iowa, and retired after 33 years of service.
Terry passed away from Lewy Disease. His wife, Dianna was his caregiver and was able to keep him home for almost five years until he was moved to Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, with wonderful help from Hospice of Siouxland.
Terry loved farming, gardening and spending time with his family. He was well known for helping people. He had a beautiful smile and continued to smile through it all.
Terry is survived by his wife, Dianna; three sons, Zane (Misty) Jungemann, Chad Jungemann and Shane (Shaunna) Jungemann; two grandchildren, Natalie and Carson Jungemann; brother, James (Sandy) Jungemann; two sisters-in-law, Janice Jungemann and Norelle Bartel; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Marlo and Gerald; and two sisters, Yvonne Bartel and Lillian Hoskins.