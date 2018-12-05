Sioux City
Terry Mercer Brown, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Terry was born on July 2, 1939, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Howard W. and Margaret (Mercer) Brown. Terry grew up in Ottumwa and graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1957. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1962 with a degree in marketing/business.
On Aug. 22, 1959, Terry married Shirley Anna Long in Ottumwa.
Terry started his career with Hy-Vee Food Stores after graduating from the University of Iowa. Terry's career would span 34 years in the retail grocery field. While a part of the Hy-Vee family, Terry would hold the position of store director at the Hamilton Blvd. Store in Sioux City and retire from the company at that same store in 1997. Terry would receive Hy-Vee's first ever Community Involvement Award in 1995 and throughout his career, Terry was known as a promoter and someone who was deeply involved in his community.
Terry was involved in virtually every aspect of the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce and was also active in the Red Cross, United Way, March of Dimes, Children's Miracle Network, the city's Library Board, a member of the MHRD Board, a Commander of the River-Cade Festival and a trustee on the Sioux City Airport Board. Terry was also a supporter of Siouxland colleges and community events. Terry's community leadership led to his recognition as the Small Employer of the Year by the Iowa Commission of Persons with Disabilities.
Terry's love of family involved spending time at their Boundary Waters cabin with their children and grandchildren. Terry and Shirley enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Arizona where they hiked, golfed and had fun times with friends. As a young child, Terry loved reading and that love continued throughout his lifetime. There was never a time when Terry didn't have a new book and was known to read several books a month. In his retirement, Terry pursued a hobby of collecting toy fire trucks which evolved from his own childhood and continued to do the same by sharing that interest with his grandchildren. Over the years, Terry collected toy fire trucks and he gave just as many away to Sioux City and surrounding area firefighters, and, of course, his grandchildren. As a graduate of the University of Iowa, Terry was an avid fan and attended hundreds of Hawkeye football games, as well as being a huge contributor to the alumni association.
Terry will be remembered most for his love for Shirley, his children and his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his gentleness and his quiet manner and was known as a gentle giant.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Sioux City; his children, Steve B. Brown (Suzanne) of Olathe, Kan., Lesa G. Brown Heschke (Jim) of Alta, Iowa, and Shawn L. Brown (Katy) of Sioux City; his grandchildren, Max, Maggie, Marcus, Matthew, Geneva (Andrew), Olivia, Cristena (Alex), Andrea (Mitchel), Abagale, Jack and Cole; his great-grandson, Bennett; his sister, Trudy Brown Lindgren (Jon) of Grand Prairie, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Helen Long of Ottumwa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.