Terry Utesch

Le Mars, Iowa

Terry Utesch, 71, of Le Mars, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

The family will be planning a memorial service that will take place in the spring when those who loved him can safely gather together. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Terry's family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Terrance Lee Utesch was born on Feb. 14, 1949, in Le Mars, to Earl and Dorothy (Calhoun) Utesch. He graduated from Le Mars Community High School, class of 1967. Afterwards he attended Wayne State College where he graduated with a degree in Education. Terry served his country in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972. Terry belonged to the Oleson-Halweg Legion Post No. 125 in Merrill, Iowa.