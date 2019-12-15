Lawton, Iowa
Terry V. Swanger, 75, of Lawton, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Community Presbyterian Church of Lawton. Burial will be in Banner Cemetery at Lawton, with military honors. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Terry was born on April 27, 1944, in Sioux City, to Milo "Mike" and Alice "Ruth" (Eggers) Swanger. He graduated from high school and was drafted into the United States Army, where he served as a medic in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after several years.
Terry was united in marriage to Joan Goodvin in 1967. She preceded him in death in 2017. Terry started his career as a salesman, selling various medical and chemical supplies. Later, he became a landowner and was a part of the farming community. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed teaching people to lose playing cards, chess, and cribbage; going to the casino, watching Westerns on T.V. and traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Mike Swanger of Jefferson, S.D., Chad (Amy) Swanger of San Jose, Calif., and Jennifer Ernst of Correctionville, Iowa; grandchildren, Tyler (Sabrina), Emily, and Christian Swanger; great-grandson, Tucker; sister, Leola Willits of Sioux City; brother, Milo (Mable) Swanger of Ozark, Mo.; sister-in-law, Linda (Mark) Smail of Minneapolis, Minn.; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Michelle) Goodvin of Sioux City, Virgil (Jackie) Goodvin of Sloan, Iowa, and Larry (Jody) Goodvin of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several other nieces, nephews; and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Wanda Horsley; and brothers-in-law, Billy Goodvin and Bub Horsley.
Terry may be gone, but his laugh will never be forgotten.