Lawton, Iowa

Terry V. Swanger, 75, of Lawton, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Community Presbyterian Church of Lawton. Burial will be in Banner Cemetery at Lawton, with military honors. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Terry was born on April 27, 1944, in Sioux City, to Milo "Mike" and Alice "Ruth" (Eggers) Swanger. He graduated from high school and was drafted into the United States Army, where he served as a medic in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after several years.

Terry was united in marriage to Joan Goodvin in 1967. She preceded him in death in 2017. Terry started his career as a salesman, selling various medical and chemical supplies. Later, he became a landowner and was a part of the farming community. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed teaching people to lose playing cards, chess, and cribbage; going to the casino, watching Westerns on T.V. and traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe.