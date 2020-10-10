The Rev. John Vakulskas

On July 4, 1969, Father Vakulskas began his ministry to carnival workers, when he was called by Jennie Klein to the Plymouth County Fairgrounds in Le Mars to minister to her husband, Henry Klein, owner of the carnival that was in town. The Kleins suggested the priest take on the special ministry to those individuals in an industry that was constantly on the move, but in need of the sacraments.

Pope St. John Paul II appointed him International Coordinator of Carnival Ministries in December 1993 and the United States Catholic Conference approved a similar national appointment in the spring 1994. Father Vakulskas was the only member of the U.S. clergy with a permanent ministry to carnival workers. In 2012, he was recognized for his service to carnival workers by Pope Benedict during a Mass celebrating the Year of Faith at the Vatican. Pope Francis honored Father Vakulskas in 2016 for his ministry to migrants and itinerant people at a Vatican Mass celebrating the carnival industry.