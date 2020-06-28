× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thelma Brower

Urbandale, Iowa

Thelma Brower, 95, of Urbandale, died on June 21, 2020, at Calvin Community.

Private family graveside service was held in Lindenwood Cemetery near Geneva, Iowa. A public celebration of Thelma's Life will be at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Des Moines. Arrangements are under the direction of Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.

Thelma was born on April 6, 1925, in Holland, Mich., to John and Elsie (Teerman) Oonk. Her time on the shore of Lake Michigan lasted through Hope College, where she met and married Rev. Myron H. Brower.

The two served Presbyterian congregations in South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. After Myron's passing in 1983, Thelma continued to work as the director of the Developmental Achievement Center, providing training and support to many with disabilities. When she retired, she returned to Iowa where she was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Des Moines.

Thelma's vast matriarchy grew from the strength of her character, and friends and family remember her, above all, as an exceptionally kind person.