Thelma "Dell" Liston

Dakota Dunes

Thelma Janine “Dell” Liston, 90, of Dakota Dunes, died on Oct. 12, 2020, in the loving arms of her family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Thelma was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on June 28, 1930. Thelma started working at 10-years old stocking shelves for 35 cents per hour. When she was 14, she worked at the Fourth Street Theater for six years, loving every minute. Thelma also worked for Wincharger for 15 years, Zenith for six years, Econo Foods for four years, and Donnelly marketing for eight years.

Her interests were reading love stories, Cary Grant movies, watching her favorite TV shows and spending lots of time with family. She always shared good stories and jokes sometimes a little naughty. Dell's favorite phrase was, “You better be good and I don't mean maybe.” We will deeply miss hearing that.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Koll; son, Bruce and Patti Liston; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, who all adored her.