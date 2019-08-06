South Sioux City
Theodore F. "Ted" Saunders, 59, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Ted was born on March 27, 1960, in Omaha, the son of Theodore and Helen (Persinger) Saunders. He graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont, Neb., and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked at various jobs. Ted married Maurice Meyer and they were blessed with two sons, Theodore and Zachary.
He was a member of the South Sioux City American Legion and enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Survivors include his sons, Theodore (Alyssa) Saunders, and Zachary (Jordan) Saunders; a grandson, Camden Saunders; his mother, Darline Saunders; siblings, Rebecca (Steve) Nelson, Georgette Hageman, April Saunders, and John (Mina) Saunders; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore J. Saunders; and brother-in-law, Doug Hageman.