Theodore Frederick

Ted Frederick

Des Moines, formerly Dakota City

Theodore "Ted" Frederick, 67, of Des Moines, formerly of Dakota City and Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at a Des Moines hospital.

Abiding by his wishes, no services will be held. 

Ted was born on May 4, 1951, to Donald and Beverly (Crumrine) Frederick. Ted was a lifelong over-the-road trucker for 50 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Darla; two sons, Jeramie and Wesley; a daughter, Lindsay; his parents, Donald and Beverly; brothers, Duane, Lauren and Danny; grandchildren, Mercedes, Arielle, Joe, Madison, Daniel, and Alairic; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Randall; and a daughter, Erica.

