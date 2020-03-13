Theodore J. Pins Jr.
Wentworth, S.D.
Theodore J. “Ted” Pins Jr., 83, of Wentworth, S.D., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home under the care of his family and home hospice.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at The Cathedral of St. Joseph, 521 N. Duluth Ave., in Sioux Falls, S.D. Interment will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with rosary at 6 p.m., at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., in Sioux Falls. For online registry please visit www.MillerFH.com.
Born in Mitchell, S.D., to Theodore Sr. and Audrey (Payne) Pins, Ted was raised as a proud north-ender of Sioux Falls and graduated from Cathedral High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and left for basic training in January 1955.
While in the Army, Ted was stationed in China and assigned to work in communications in support of the free Republic of China, under the leadership of Chiang Kai-shek. Upon his return to the United States, he was sent to White Sands Proving Ground, now Missile Range. While stationed in El Paso, Texas, Ted's work in communications proved valuable as he monitored the Soviet Union's Sputnik satellite for the White House.
Following discharge from the Army, Ted moved home to Sioux Falls and attended South Dakota State University while working several jobs. Eventually, he landed at Sunshine Grocery, where he met his future business partner, wife and best friend, Beverly. They were married on Aug. 25, 1962, at The Cathedral of St. Joseph. They were blessed with three children, Jessie, Jud and Treva. Ted and Bev continued to work alongside each other until their retirement in 1996.
Ted was always an entrepreneur. It started with his paper route through downtown to the still thriving businesses he and Bev started in Sioux City and Sioux Falls. They opened House of Kitchens in Sioux City in 1971. After much success and growth, they looked for a larger space and purchased a building from Goodwill Industries. Following the purchase, Ted was asked to serve on the board of directors for the local Goodwill Industries. Here, Ted's generous heart thrived; he loved seeing the impact Goodwill had by providing dignity and compassion to those with all abilities who have a desire to work.
For their next business venture, Ted and Bev opened Creative Surfaces in 1988 in Sioux Falls as a kitchen countertop business. There, their oldest daughter, Jessie, and their son, Jud, joined the family business. Ted taught the importance of an honest day's work while always treating his employees and business partners with the utmost respect. After retirement, Ted would frequently visit the shop when he was in Sioux Falls, always intrigued by the newest technology and products.
Ted's passion for others led him to serving on other boards, including the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota, the Good Shepherd Center (now the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House), the Dakota State University Foundation, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, and the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles. He felt that his 13 years as a Board of Pardons and Paroles member was the best job of his life, while also the most challenging. He talked often of his empathy for the inmates who were born into poverty and abusive homes. Ted's commitment to fellow board members and inmates extended into the winter months; and despite being a winter Texan, he would fly back each month for parole hearings. He continued to cherish the memories and time spent with Pardon and Parole board members and state and penitentiary staff.
Above all, Ted lived for his family and friends. He savored his memories of hunting with his son, son-in-law and grandsons. Ted adored his grandkids and recently his great-grandchildren, always saving his spare pocket change to give to them when they visited.
He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Wentworth; daughter, Jessie (Jon) Schmidt of Sioux Falls, and their children, Sam and Sydney Schmidt; son, Jud (Denise) Pins of Sioux Falls, and their children, Ashley (Matt) Kayser, Justin (Andrea) Pins, Cassie, Traci and Andrew Baar; daughter, Treva (James) Barlow of Silver Springs, Nev., and their children, Vannessa Dixon, Kayla McGill and Johnathan Barlow; daughter-in-law, Lori (Jeff) Rymerson and their son, Dylan Rymerson; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, William and Henry Kayser and Everly Pins; his siblings, Mary (Dick) Wolf of Sioux Falls, Dick (Nadine) Pins of Nashville, Tenn., and Pat Pins of Mandan, N.D.; sister-in-law, Afton Abraham of Tacoma, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
He wais preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry Abraham; sister-in-law, Barbara Pins; and great-grandson, Truman Pins.
Memorials may be directed to Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota.