Theodore J. Pins Jr.

Ted was always an entrepreneur. It started with his paper route through downtown to the still thriving businesses he and Bev started in Sioux City and Sioux Falls. They opened House of Kitchens in Sioux City in 1971. After much success and growth, they looked for a larger space and purchased a building from Goodwill Industries. Following the purchase, Ted was asked to serve on the board of directors for the local Goodwill Industries. Here, Ted's generous heart thrived; he loved seeing the impact Goodwill had by providing dignity and compassion to those with all abilities who have a desire to work.

For their next business venture, Ted and Bev opened Creative Surfaces in 1988 in Sioux Falls as a kitchen countertop business. There, their oldest daughter, Jessie, and their son, Jud, joined the family business. Ted taught the importance of an honest day's work while always treating his employees and business partners with the utmost respect. After retirement, Ted would frequently visit the shop when he was in Sioux Falls, always intrigued by the newest technology and products.