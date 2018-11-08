Theodore L. Herbold 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Sioux City 69, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Theodore L. Herbold Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Earl Miller Construction When is the right time for a roof replacement Central Valley Ag WE ARE CVA | GRAIN Dr. Douglas A. Wheelock, D.D.S. PC Watch our video to learn about us More Latest Local Offers Hamilton Touchless Touchless car wash & Auto detailing and accessories Siouxland Federal Credit Union First and Second Mortgages Rudolph's Shoe Mart Save 15%!!