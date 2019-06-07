Sioux City
Theresa A. Peters, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Theresa A. Peters was born on May 8, 1957, in Pecos, Texas, the daughter of Roy and Betty (Pearrow) Peters. She attended school in Pecos, and was currently working on a second master's degree at College of Business as a Ms leadership and coaching major from Bellevue University in Nebraska. Theresa was also employed with Wells Blue Bunny, working on the production line.
In Theresa's free time, she loved to shop with her daughter, the "Little One." Theresa was always helping family and friends when they needed help. Theresa loved roses and was known by her friends and family as the "Texas Bull" as she was a very strong and tough, independent lady until the end. Theresa believed in the almighty power of the Lord Jesus Christ our Savior.
Theresa is survived by her son, Moses (Idalia Cuellar) Arriola of Plainview, Texas; daughters, Lauraina Arriola of Las Vegas, Nev., and Christina Arriola "Little One" of Sioux City; grandson, Zayne-Madden Ka' lmi of Las Vegas; brother, Eddie Peters of Texas; and sister, Yvonne Robinson of Tennessee.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and one brother.