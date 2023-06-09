Theresa Ann Brady

Marcus, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Theresa Ann Brady, 70, of Marcus and formerly of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private family services will be held at the Earnest – Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus with burial to follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Marcus. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Theresa Brady was born on Oct. 24, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of John "Jack" and Eleanor "Bobby" Brady. She attended elementary school at Holy Name Catholic School in Marcus and later graduated from Marcus High School in 1970. She furthered her education at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in education with a minor in art. She worked at Hauff Sporting Goods in Sioux City for 45 years. Theresa handled all the engraving and lettering of trophies and medals for many of the surrounding schools.

She took great pride in her nieces and nephews. Theresa was an avid sports fan who loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and Cincinnati Reds. She was very creative and specialized in thoughtful homemade gifts. Every Thanksgiving, Theresa arranged a craft project for everyone to make and take home. She had a love of old time movies and reading timeless classics. Beside the classics, she had a fondness for Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Stephen King.

She is survived by her siblings, Bob Brady of Dakota Dunes, Julie (Pete) Bindner of Marcus, Bill (Diana) Brady of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Jeff (Mary) Brady of Wayne, and Mark (Ruth) Brady of Omaha, Neb.; sister-in-law, Lynn Brady of South Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret "Peg" Brady; brother, Pat Brady; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Brady.