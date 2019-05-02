{{featured_button_text}}
Theresa L. (Gatzemeyer) Merkley, 60, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation with the family will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Theresa was born on Dec. 19, 1958, in Wakefield, Neb., the daughter of Raymond and Patricia (Coan) Gatzemeyer. She attended Emerson-Hubbard Community School.

Theresa married Darrell Merkley Jr. They later divorced. She bartended for a private establishment, worked as a cashier at Hy-Vee, and at ServiceMaster in South Sioux City.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, and playing Bingo, and cards.

Survivors include her mother, Patricia Gatzemeyer; siblings, Steven (Stephanie) Gatzemeyer, DeAnna (William) Woehler, Lisa Gatzemeyer, Ricky (Johnette) Gatzemeyer, Ann Gilmore, Gerry (Michele) Gatzemeyer, Tammi Seger, and Billy Gatzemeyer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Shawn Gatzemeyer; her father, Raymond Gatzemeyer Sr.; a brother, Raymond Gatzemeyer Jr.; brothers-in-law, Charles Gilmore and Rich Seger; a nephew; and a grandnephew.

