Sioux City
Theresa Z. Plesher, 85, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, joining her heavenly family.
Service and visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 28 in Monongahela. Burial will be in Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, Penn. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Born to Walter and Josephine Evanitsky Zarr on Dec. 13, 1933, in Throop (Scranton), Penn., Theresa moved with her family to Monongahela at the age of five. She graduated from Monongahela High School in 1951 and attended Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh. She later worked for Westinghouse Electric Company and for the United States Attorney’s Office for Western Pennsylvania.
You have free articles remaining.
On June 22, 1957, she was united in marriage to John G. Plesher of Monongahela. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage, five children, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Theresa is survived by her sons, John E. (Robbin) of Suwanee, Ga., David (Pamela) of Ardmore, Okla., Peter (Joyce) of Omaha, and Daniel (Jan) of Sioux City; her daughter, Christine of Cumming, Ga.; brother, Edward Zarr of North Huntingdon; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer (Zach) Walsh, Caitlin, Michael, Luke, and Olivia Plesher, Kristin (Chris) Poff, Ross (Amanda) Small, John Morgan, Megan and Matthew Connor. She will be missed as well by her great-grandchildren, Riley, Tenley and Blakely Walsh, Mason, Evan and Owen Small, Jonathan and Noah Blount and Ella Poff.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, John, who passed away May 27, 2012; sister, Irene Passarello; son-in-law, Robert L. Connor; and great-grandson, Jacob Blount.