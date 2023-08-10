Therese Marie Risinger

Dakota City, Nebraska

Therese Marie Risinger, 62, of Dakota City, passed away Aug. 7, 2023, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a Vigil at 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Therese was born Sept. 6, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Dr. Kenneth and Dorothy (Meyer) Keane. She grew up on 27th and Jackson streets in Sioux City, one of twelve children.

Throughout her life, but especially in her youth, Therese had a fierce competitive spirit. She attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1978. In 1979, she was married and together the couple had five children. After nearly eleven years of marriage, they divorced and both would go on to eventually remarry. Therese returned to school while juggling single motherhood and earned her bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management from Briar Cliff University. Her career led her to work at local Siouxland newspaper publishers including the Sioux City Journal, where she managed the Siouxland Homes Magazine section. More recently, she was a bus driver for the Sioux City Community School District. Therese was a devoted mother and worked tirelessly to provide for her five children.

Therese married her long-time love, and most recently, her devoted caregiver, Lyle Risinger, on March 29, 2004. Together the couple enjoyed spending time with children and grandchildren, camping at Yankton, and enjoying their deck overlooking the Missouri River, with their yellow lab by their side. Therese enjoyed playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, watching Seinfeld and Wheel of Fortune, and baking chocolate chip cookies for her children. Therese had a good sense of humor and a quick wit. She enjoyed making the people who knew her best laugh with references to funny TV shows, favorite movies, or special memories.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle; her children Christina Nugent (Ivan) of Kansas City, MO, Julie Lohr (Chris) of Sioux City, Jarrod Roder of Sioux City, Luke Roder (Courtney) of Sioux City, and Amy Jaacks (Jacob) of Waukee, Iowa; step-daughter Kayla Andal of Norfolk, NE; ten siblings; Bob Keane (Linnea) of Dakota Dunes, Tom Keane (Sandy) of Sioux City, Mary Jean Mugan (John) of Henderson, Nev., Mike Keane (Kathy) of Dubuque, IA, Ed Keane (Jane) of Sioux City, Kathy Kallin (John) of Moville, Iowa, Dan Keane (Roxanne) of Sioux City, David Keane of Sioux City, John Keane (Ruth) of Sioux City, and Kevin Keane (Joanne) of Sioux City; and 14 grandchildren.

Therese was preceded in death by her parents; brother Jim Keane (Mary), and step-daughter Tonya Bruscher.

Memorials may be directed to the Dr. Kenneth and Dorothy Keane Endowment Fund at Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.