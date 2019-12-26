Le Mars, Iowa
Thomas A. Cooper, 58, of Le Mars, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery, in Le Mars. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Thomas Alan Cooper was born on Sept. 10, 1961, in Le Mars, to Robert and Donita (Clement) Cooper. He attended grade school in Le Mars and Merrill, Iowa. He later attended Le Mars Community High School. Following graduation, Tom took a position as a cook at Hungry's Restaurant in Merrill. He then went to work at Harker's Meats in Le Mars. After Harker’s changed to Tyson and Gorges Quick to Fix, Tom went to work at Wells in 1999. He worked there until his health forced him to retire in March 2018.
On Jan. 22, 1993, Tom and Sandra Bruxvoort were married in Le Mars. They enjoyed raising their family, fishing, camping and riding Harleys. Tom also enjoyed grilling and barbecue competitions. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and spent his spare time in the garage watching football with friends. Tom was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. He was also a member of the Le Mars Eagles Club.
Grateful to have shared his life are his children, Joe and Christina Cooper of Rapid City, S.D., Kris and Greg Dreckman, Danielle and Nick Rolling, and Jillian and Derek Klein, all of Le Mars, and Nichole Wolf and Sean Perkins of Arvada, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Brittney, Erika, Sebastian, Caleb, Kaden, Gavin, Brookelyn, Maisie, Hadley and Isaac; five great-grandchildren; Saylix, Brexley, Aubrey, Landon and Xander; his mother, Donita Cooper of Le Mars; and two sisters, LeAnn Cooper and Linda and Kevin Christensen, both of Le Mars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; a son, Adam; and a grandson, Colby.