Le Mars, Iowa

Thomas A. Cooper, 58, of Le Mars, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery, in Le Mars. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Alan Cooper was born on Sept. 10, 1961, in Le Mars, to Robert and Donita (Clement) Cooper. He attended grade school in Le Mars and Merrill, Iowa. He later attended Le Mars Community High School. Following graduation, Tom took a position as a cook at Hungry's Restaurant in Merrill. He then went to work at Harker's Meats in Le Mars. After Harker’s changed to Tyson and Gorges Quick to Fix, Tom went to work at Wells in 1999. He worked there until his health forced him to retire in March 2018.