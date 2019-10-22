Sioux City
Thomas A. Hauptmann, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at a local hospital.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tom was born on Feb. 1, 1949, in Algona, Iowa, to Bernard “Bud” and June (Haverly) Hauptmann. He graduated from St. John’s High School in Bancroft, Iowa. He worked various types of construction jobs throughout his life and most recently was a school bus driver for Sergeant Bluff schools. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Henshaw on March 3, 1990, in Sioux City. Tom enjoyed woodworking, yardwork, landscaping and mowing. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Vikings and Cubs fan.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Carolyn, of Sioux City; daughters, Melissa (Jerry) Anderson of Sioux City, and Michele (Brian) Sandberg of Robins, Iowa; stepchildren, Michael Johnson of Sioux City, and Ann (Brian) Hobbs of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; siblings, Bob Hauptman, Judy Nemmers, Steve Hauptmann, Sue Sarloos, and Bill Hauptman; grandchildren, Andrew, Bronte, Katelynn, Bryce, Evan, Allison, Jordan, Brady, and Brogan; honorary grandchild, Tyler Schultz; and one great-grandson, Emerson on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and John; goddaughter, Heidi Nemmers Beisch; and his dog and best friend, Shivers.