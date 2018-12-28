Thomas A. Turnage 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Correctionville, Iowa 61, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Thomas A. Turnage Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Thorpe & Co. Jewellers Did you or someone you know get engaged over Christmas? Thorpe & Co. Jewellers Have Christmas MONEY to spend? Castle Pub & Grill This Castle Restaurant In Iowa Is A Fantasy Come To Life More Latest Local Offers Little Caesars Pizza Online Ordering Now Available Castle Pub & Grill This Castle Restaurant In Iowa Is A Fantasy Come To Life Central Valley Ag Our Mission & Our Vision