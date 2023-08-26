Thomas C. Beller

Sioux City

Thomas C. Beller, 93 of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Services will be 10:30 a.m.. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Holy Cross Parish St. Michael. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Tom was born the son of Joseph and Margaret (Rush) Beller on Aug. 21, 1930 in Ponca, Neb. After the family moved to Sioux City, Tom graduated from Leeds High School in 1948. He married Marilyn R. McCuddin on Sept. 10, 1949, in Sioux City. He was a lifelong Sioux City resident.

Tom worked for Northwestern Bell for 35 years. In his retirement, he worked at the Boys and Girls Home.

Tom was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He was a gifted woodworker and made many pieces for his children. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his large family.

Survivors include six children, James Beller of Sioux City, Kenneth Beller and his wife, Pam of Sioux City, Jeanne Faith and her husband, Jack of Turin, Iowa, Ronald Beller and his wife, Terri of Sioux City, Dennis Beller and his wife, Robin of McCook Lake, and Monica Baker and her husband, Curtis of Sioux City; siblings, Midge Bollmeyer, Judy Dennett, and Chuck Beller; 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; son, Tommy; brother, Joe; and siblings in childhood, Jim and Monica.