Dakota City
Thomas Charles Hendrickson, 62, of Dakota City, entered into eternal rest Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Dill officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Thomas was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 19, 1956, to Joseph and Marian Hendrickson. He was the youngest of four children. He attended school at Westmoor High School, class of 1975.
Thomas married Tina Surles on Aug. 6, 1983, and together they had two children, Kelly in 1985 and Clifton in 1989. One of Thomas' greatest accomplishments in life was his two children, whom he loved so dearly.
Thomas lived most of his life in the San Francisco Bay area. He was a tow truck operator with Safe Tow located in San Ramon, Calif., for over 20 years on and off. In 2002, he relocated to Dakota City, to be with Tammy Hendrickson, who he married on Jan. 25, 2003. He spent the remainder of his blessed life in Dakota City, working for Tyson Fresh Meats/PBX.
Thomas was known for his many great qualities, but mostly for his sense of humor and bright personality. You could always count on him to brighten a room with his presence alone. Thomas took pride in his family and loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors and watching Husker football. Thomas was always willing to put others before himself and the world was a brighter place with him in it.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Tammy Hendrickson of Dakota City; his daughter, Kelly (Jon) Young of Cookville, Tenn.; his son, Clifton Hendrickson of Cookville, Tenn.; his father-in-law and mother in-law, Thomas and Karen DeRoos, of Dakota City; his sister, Linda Hickox of Tucson, Ariz.; brother, Michael Hendrickson; brother-in-law, Thomas (Jen) DeRoos, of Omaha, Neb.; his stepdaughters, Meagan (Chad) Moriston of Dakota City, and Brittany (Tucker) Riedmann of South Sioux City; and his eight grandchildren, Kaden, BrayLee, Dominic, Travis, BrayDynn, Hannah, BraxsTyn, and Paisley.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marian Hendrickson; his brother, James Hendrickson; sister in-law, Jodi DeRoos Horalek; and nephew, David Sackett.