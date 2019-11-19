Dakota City

Thomas Charles Hendrickson, 62, of Dakota City, entered into eternal rest Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Dill officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Thomas was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 19, 1956, to Joseph and Marian Hendrickson. He was the youngest of four children. He attended school at Westmoor High School, class of 1975.

Thomas married Tina Surles on Aug. 6, 1983, and together they had two children, Kelly in 1985 and Clifton in 1989. One of Thomas' greatest accomplishments in life was his two children, whom he loved so dearly.