Thomas Dahl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Charles Dahl

Sioux City

Thomas Charles Dahl, 65, lifelong resident of Sioux City, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Sioux City.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, Iowa, with the Rev. Andrew Galles of Immaculate Conception Church of the Mater Dei Parish officiating. Private family interment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Tom was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Sioux City, to Clarence and Dorothy (Tope) Dahl. He grew up in Sioux City and was a member of the first graduating class of West High School.

He married Susie Stewart on April 12, 1975, in Sioux City. In July of 1976, he started working for the Sioux City Inspection Company and became a partner in the early 1990's, retiring in early August of this year due to his declining health.