Thomas Dahl

Thomas Charles Dahl
Sioux City
Thomas Charles Dahl, 65, lifelong resident of Sioux City, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Sioux City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, Iowa, with the Rev. Andrew Galles of Immaculate Conception Church of the Mater Dei Parish officiating. Private family interment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Tom was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Sioux City, to Clarence and Dorothy (Tope) Dahl. He grew up in Sioux City and was a member of the first graduating class of West High School.
He married Susie Stewart on April 12, 1975, in Sioux City. In July of 1976, he started working for the Sioux City Inspection Company and became a partner in the early 1990's, retiring in early August of this year due to his declining health.
Tom loved to travel especially with his family and, of course, his grandkids. He enjoyed just getting in the car to go for a ride with them. He loved just spending time with his family. He also loved going out to eat at his favorite restaurant, Sneaky's.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City, AAGIWA (American Association of Grain Inspection and Weighing Agencies).
Surviving are his wife, Susie of Sioux City; two daughters, Janelle (Jerry) Brisky of Omaha, and Chelle (Patrick) O'Neill of Sioux City; eight grandchildren; Jaymi (Chris) Leif and great- granddaughter, Aubree, Kayla (Chase) Starbuck and great-grandson, Jedidiah, Jill Brisky, Hunter Flink, Elliot Brisky, Brooklyne Flink, Dominic Brisky, Tony Brisky; brothers, Jim (Sherry) Dahl of Ringgold, Ga., and Clarence (Jo) Dahl of Sioux City; sister, Nancy Bunday of Crystal Lake, Ill.; sister in-law, Maureen Dahl of Omaha; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend of 60 years Dave Ayers of Champagne, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his twin brother, Tim Dahl.
The family would like to Thank Hospice of Siouxland for the wonderful care Tom received from them.
