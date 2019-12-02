Thomas E. 'Tommy' Thompson

As a young boy, Tommy was a newspaper carrier for the Sioux City Journal and then worked for the Council Oak Grocery Store at 27th and Pierce streets. While in high school, he was enrolled in the distributive education program, which led to the job he held at the Sioux City Stationary Co. for 28 years as a salesman in office supplies and office furniture. For the next 11 years, he was a partner in Sioux Business Products Co. and served as vice president and general sales manager, retiring in 1993. Too young to retire, Tommy went to Chicago to the Larson Juhl Picture Framing School and started his own picture frame business called "Picture This Art and Frame." He framed pictures out of his home for 20 years. Tommy also worked for Hy-Vee Grocery Store at Marketplace for three years and as a security officer for the Belle of Sioux City Casino for six years. He did volunteer work for the Sioux City Police Department "Trailblazers" bike riding the bike paths in Sioux City and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.