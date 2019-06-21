Bellevue, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Thomas Freeman Coover, 44, of Bellevue, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Memorial services were held in Bellevue.
Tom was born on Oct. 15, 1974, to Richard and Carol (Ritz) Coover, in Cherokee, Iowa. Tom grew up in Sioux City and attended schools in the area. He held various positions as a welder, iron worker and maintenance throughout the Siouxland area. He had moved to Bellevue and was currently employed with Omaha Steaks.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Anne Pretends Eagle; his children, Cole, Chloe and Precious; stepchildren, Dannie, Amanda and Jessica; four grandchildren; mother, Carol; sister, Michelle; aunt, Ruth Ann; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; uncle, Raymond; and grandparents.