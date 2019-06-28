Sioux City, formerly Clinton, Iowa
Thomas Franklin McKenna, 85, of Sioux City, formerly of Clinton, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. today at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Thomas was born on June 22, 1934, to Thomas H. and Mary (Montgomery) McKenna, in Clinton. He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army following high school.
Tom married the love of his life, Dolorus, on Oct 13, 1966. Tom worked as a salesman for a variety of retailers in the communities of Clinton, Wickenburg, Ariz., and Sheldon, Iowa. The couple moved to Sioux City in 2011 to be closer to family. During his years in Wickenburg, he was a member of the volunteer fire department and a very active member of the Elks Lodge 2160.
His hobbies included tinkering in the garage, lawn work, riding his bike, and doing jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles.
Surviving are son, Thomas "Jon" (Melissa) McKenna of Sioux City; three stepchildren, Lee Broadrick of Wickenburg, Lynn Broadrick of Clinton, and Lory (Barry) Rickertson of Wickenburg; seven grandchildren, Brendan McKenna and his fiancee, Rachel, Sara McKenna, Becky (Mike) Temple, Daniel (Angela) Broadrick, Cina (Chuck) Borges, Chrisy Broadrick, and Jacob Givens; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Genevieve Schwarz, Madonna Waddell, and Virginia Leu, all of Clinton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolorus; two brothers; and a sister.