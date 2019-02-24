South Sioux City
Thomas Glen Bernhardt, 78, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 17, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
To celebrate his life, a memorial service will be 11 a.m. March 2, at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 9 to 11 a.m., previous to the service, at the funeral home.
Tom was born on April 8, 1940, in Merrill, Iowa, the son of Glen and Dorothy Bernhardt. He married the love of his life, Wilma Alice (Reitz) Clemon, on May 3, 1975, in South Sioux City. With this marriage he gained his five wonderful children. From a young age, he had a passion for cars and tools. He spent most of his working career in the construction industry, starting at Booth and Olson Construction. He retired in November 2018, as a Master Mechanic for Knife River, after 34 years of service.
Tom loved spending his time watching sports, checking out cars, and enjoying his friends and family. He loved eating at the Garden Café with loved ones. He never hesitated to help a family member or friend in need. Tom touched the hearts of many and was a true blessing to all who knew him.
Left to remember his love and laughter are his children, son, Lloyd Clemon and wife, Loretta; daughter, Wanda Lynn Woolridge and husband, John; son, Lonnie Clemon and wife, Doloros; and son, Albert (Ab) Clemon and wife, Teresa; eight grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Larry Clemon; and his beloved wife, Wilma.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Meyer and Jason Bobier.