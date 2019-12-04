Whiting, Iowa

Thomas H. Bobier, 83, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at a local care facility.

Per his family’s wishes, no public services will be held. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Thomas was born in South Sioux City on Sept. 23, 1936, to Albert and Bertha (Rounds) Bobier. He worked in maintenance at Interbake Foods. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and collecting coins. He was an avid dog lover.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include his daughter, Stacey (Todd) Clark; granddaughter, Taylor Clark; sister, Alberta Snyder; brother, Albert Bobier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale and Leland, Sr. Bobier; and a sister, Berneice Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers are Mike Bobier, Lee Bobier, Mike Ericson, Albert Bobier, Tom Snyder, and Joe Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Thomas’ name to the Siouxland Humane Society.