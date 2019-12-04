Thomas H. Bobier
Thomas H. Bobier

Whiting, Iowa

Thomas H. Bobier, 83, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at a local care facility.

Per his family’s wishes, no public services will be held. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Thomas was born in South Sioux City on Sept. 23, 1936, to Albert and Bertha (Rounds) Bobier. He worked in maintenance at Interbake Foods. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and collecting coins. He was an avid dog lover.

Survivors include his daughter, Stacey (Todd) Clark; granddaughter, Taylor Clark; sister, Alberta Snyder; brother, Albert Bobier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale and Leland, Sr. Bobier; and a sister, Berneice Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers are Mike Bobier, Lee Bobier, Mike Ericson, Albert Bobier, Tom Snyder, and Joe Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Thomas’ name to the Siouxland Humane Society.

