Thomas H. Van Vossen

Sioux City

Thomas “Tom” H. Van Vossen, 77, of Sioux City, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. His was a life well-lived. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Drive North, in Sioux City. The Rev. Jason Van Wyk will officiate. Burial service will follow. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City. For those unable to attend, Tom's service will be livestreamed at Peace Reformed Church's Facebook page. Social distancing and mask protocols will be required for both the visitation and the funeral.

Tom was born on May 11, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Thomas and Martha (Klip) Van Vossen. He grew up in the Englewood neighborhood and was a 1964 graduate of Worsham Mortuary College, all in the Chicago area.