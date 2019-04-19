Waterloo, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Thomas "Tom" Joseph Brazelton, 78, formerly of Iowa City and Sioux City, died on April 1, 2019 at Harmony House Health Care in Waterloo.
A celebration of Tom’s life was held on April 14 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Inurnment was in Rock Island National Cemetery. A full obituary can be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Tom is survived by his loving daughter, Amy McGlumphry of North Liberty, Iowa; his sister, Connie (Russell) Beavan of Lake Tomahawk, Wis.; his brother, Daniel (Beverly) Brazelton of Portland, Ore.; his nieces, Jennifer and Monica; his grandniece and nephew; and special family friend, Sue Chase. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Grace Brazelton; and his sister, Mary Brazelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Iowa City CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank, 1121 S. Gilbert Ct. Iowa City, IA 52240.