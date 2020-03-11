Thomas J. Full

Sioux City

Thomas J. “TJ” Full, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

TJ was born the sixth and youngest child of Lloyd and Donna Full. He grew up in Leeds with his siblings. He loved telling stories about him and his siblings doing their childhood pranks. Especially with his brother, Keith. As they grew up and left, TJ spent a lot of time with his dad at St. Michael Church helping take care of the grounds. They both took pride in a green lawn. He graduated from Heelan Bishop High School in 1984.

