Thomas J. Full
Sioux City
Thomas J. “TJ” Full, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
TJ was born the sixth and youngest child of Lloyd and Donna Full. He grew up in Leeds with his siblings. He loved telling stories about him and his siblings doing their childhood pranks. Especially with his brother, Keith. As they grew up and left, TJ spent a lot of time with his dad at St. Michael Church helping take care of the grounds. They both took pride in a green lawn. He graduated from Heelan Bishop High School in 1984.
He was the 253 employee hired at Gateway 2000, as an account executive, and earned many awards for top sales. He enjoyed his career and was a loyal employee for 17 years. In 2006, he started a new career at BPI as manager of IT department. He had a strong work ethic and fit in well with his peers. During his 10th year with the company, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma of the brain. He fought his battle bravely and humbly.
TJ made many friends, and was always willing to help someone out.
In 1992, he met Rhonda Karley; they married on Sept 4, 1993. They were blessed with four children and raised them together for 23 years and later divorced.
TJ was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and later St. Theresa of Calcutta. He was a faithful person and instilled that into his children. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered as often as asked.
He loved watching his children grow into young adults and spent many hours at baseball fields, dance recitals, soccer and football fields, and basketball courts. Outdoors with his family was where he was his happiest.
Survivors include his children, Tanner Full and fiancée, Callie Frisch of Sioux City, Collin Full and girlfriend, Kylee Hickman of North Sioux City, Natalie Full and boyfriend, Malik Rasch of Des Moines, and Rachel Full of Sioux City; granddaughter, Amara; siblings, Steve (Marcia) Full of Hinton, Iowa, Roxanne (Greg) Lohr of Sioux City, Kim Full of Omaha, Kari (Rob) Bousquet of South Sioux City, and Keith Full of Sioux City; and mother, Donna Full.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Full on Jan. 16, 2020.