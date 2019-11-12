Hinton, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Thomas J. Howard, 78, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home in Hinton.

Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Thomas Joseph Howard, the son of Joseph Thomas and Mary (O’Brien) Howard, was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Mitchell, S.D. He attended St. Michael's school and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. After high school Thomas then worked a few years for his father, until 1963 when Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1966.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On April 27, 1968, Thomas was united in marriage with Judy Ann Hoguewood in Sioux City. He was employed with US West Telephone Company for many years, working his way up into management before his retirement.