Thomas J. Olson

Sioux City

Thomas J. Olson, 57, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a vigil starting at 7 p.m., on Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Thomas was born Feb. 14, 1966, to George and Patricia (Coyle) Olson in Sioux City. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1984. After high school he joined the Army National Guard and attended Western Iowa Tech Community College where he earned a degree in Architectural Construction Engineering Technology.

In 1988 he moved to Texas where he worked in Facilities Management and married his former wife Shari Norvell (Bolt). To this marriage their daughter Axel was born. After his divorce Thomas moved back to Sioux City and worked as a Project Estimator for Van Osdel Drywall & Plastering. In 2010, he purchased the company with his partner Brent Van Osdel. He continued co-owning the business up until January 2023 when he was no longer able to work.

In 2002, Thomas met his best friend and the love of his life Kimberly Goode. They married on June 19, 2004, in Sioux City. Together they were involved with the Siouxland Humane Society where they fostered over hundred dogs and puppies. Thomas loved traveling and going to craft breweries. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family at his backyard bar The Dirty Turtle.

Thomas is survived by his wife Kimberly Olson of Sioux City; daughter, Axel (Chance) Weber of Tulsa, Okla.; four grandchildren Knightly, Ryder, Immi and Abbi; four siblings Robert Olson of Sioux City, Michon (Kevin) Wiederin of Sergeant Bluff, Christopher (Heather) Olson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Jason (Kathy) Olson of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, George, and Patricia Olson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Siouxland Humane Society.