Sioux City
Thomas Lee Morey, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Waco, Texas.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Barb Spaulding officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Thomas was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in Sioux City, to Lee and Darlene (Meister) Morey. He graduated from Central High School and served our country in the U.S. Army Reserve. Thomas was proud of his 40-year career of being an over-the-road truck driver, operating Morey Trucking through J & H Trucking of Andover, Kan.
He married Deborah L. McHugh on Sept. 6, 2014.
Thomas enjoyed playing cards, stock car racing, watching hockey, especially the Sioux City Musketeers, watching old western TV shows, and spending time at home with family and friends.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Deborah of Sioux City; son, Thomas (Stacy) Morey of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Samantha Morey and her friend, Kevin Barker of Dunkerton, Iowa; grandchildren, Isabelle, Spencer, and Sylvia; brothers, Mike Morey and Marty Morey, both of Sioux City, and Scott (Dana) Morey of Calico, Mo.; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal canine buddy, Monkey.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doyle; and sister, Coyla.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Morey, Mike Morey, Marty Morey, Scott Morey, and Dennis Morey.