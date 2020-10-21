Thomas L. Morley

Sioux City

Thomas L. Morley, 89, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Tom LoVan officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tom was born on Aug. 3, 1931, in Sioux City, to Thomas and Edith (Creager) Morley. He graduated from Central High School and went on to attend a trade school in Omaha. He lived in Sioux City his entire life. Tom was a member of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1950 to 1953.

On July 8, 1955, he was united in marriage to Martha Olson at Morningside Lutheran Church. Tom traveled the world working for Concrete Pipe Machinery from 1955 to 1975. He then worked at Terra Chemical from 1975 to 1988.